11/9:le bandiere Usa in un giardino in memoria delle vittime

ROMA, 11 SET - epa09461170 A garden of US Flags is seen outside of the 9/11 Memorial at Logan International Airport on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 11 September 2021. The names of the crew and passengers of American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175 etched in the glass structure. EPA/CJ GUNTHER (ANSA).