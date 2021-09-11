Una rosa per l'anniversario dell'11 settembre al Pentagono

ROMA, 11 SET - epa09460939 A flag is seen draped around dawn behind a red rose placed over the name of a fallen individual at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial, before an observance ceremony for the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, USA, 11 September 2021. The 20th anniversary of the worst terrorist attack on US soil is being observed at various locations throughout the world. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS (ANSA).