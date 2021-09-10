Slovenia: vertice dei ministri dell'Economia dell'UE
10 Settembre 2021
ROMA, 10 SET - epa09459961 A group photo of Ministers and heads of delegations after an Informal meeting of Ministers for Economic and Financial Affairs at the Kongresni center Brdo, Predoslje, Slovenia, 10 September 2021. Slovenia is hosting a two-day Informal Meeting of EU Ministers for Economic and Financial Affairs. EPA/IGOR KUPLJENIK (ANSA).
