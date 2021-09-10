Filippine in ginocchio per il tifone Conson

ROMA, 10 SET - Metro Manila, Philippines, 10 September 2021. According to reports, another Typhoon threatens Philippines after Typhoon Conson on September 08, brought devastation in the country. Typhoon Chanthu, on 10 September, was about 550 km east-northeast of Manila, with sustained winds of 220 kph. The typhoon, named 'Kiko' in the Philippines, is predicted to pass n?orth of the island of Luzon as a category 4 storm. It is likely to arrive at Taiwan on 11 or 12. EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG FRANCIS R. MALASIG/ (ANSA).