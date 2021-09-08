Cerimonia di addio per il compositore Mikis Theodorakis

ROMA, 08 SET - epa09455016 The coffin containing the remains of the late composer Mikis Theodorakis is carried by pallbearers to the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens for the farewell ceremony, in Athens, Greece, 08 September 2021. The three-day popular pilgrimage for Mikis Theodorakis was completed. There will be a farewell ceremony and the body will be then be taken to Crete, where the Greek composer will be buried in the village of Galata on 09 September 2021. EPA/YANNIS KOLESIDIS (ANSA).