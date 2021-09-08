Alluvioni in Messico a causa delle forti piogge

ROMA, 08 SET - epa09454362 A photo taken with a drone shows elements of the National Guard helping people trapped in their houses that were flooded by heavy rains in the city of Tula, Hidalgo state, Mexico, 07 September 2021. At least 17 people died from flooding after heavy rains at a public hospital in Tula, in central Mexico, from where dozens of patients have been evacuated with the support of federal forces. EPA/David Martinez Pelcastre (ANSA).