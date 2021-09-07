Protesta Greenpeace a Monaco di Baviera

ROMA, 07 SET - epa09452601 Greenpeace activists stand in a pond holding placards to draw attention to climate change in front of the main entrance of the International Motor Show IAA in Munich, Germany, 07 September 2021. The 2021 International Motor Show Germany IAA 2021, which this year promotes itself under the motto What will move us next, takes place in Munich from 07 to 12 September 2021. The IAA Mobility 2021 will also feature numerous world premieres and has a special focus on electric mobility and digitization. EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH SASCHA STEINBACH/ (ANSA).