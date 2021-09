Vaccinazione contro il morbillo in Indonesia

ROMA, 07 SET - epa09452654 Healthcare workers inject a dose of measles vaccine to a child at The Children Community Health Care in Punie Village, Aceh Besar, Indonesia, 07 September 2021. The Aceh government intensified the children's health examination program at a community level to monitor children's health conditions related to the increase of COVID-19 cases. EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK/ (ANSA).