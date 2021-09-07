Un centro per vaccini anticovid a Bangkok

ROMA, 07 SET - epa09452745 People queue up to receive the first dose of CoronaVac vaccine developed by China's Sinovac during a mix and match COVID-19 inoculation program at a vaccination center in Bangkok, Thailand, 07 September 2021. Thailand is currently administering two doses of different COVID-19 vaccines using a mix of China's Sinovac (CoronaVac) as the first jab and followed by the second shot of AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria) after three to four weeks. Thailand is the first country in the world to mix the cross formula to combat the surge COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and aims to achieve herd immunity by targeting 70 percent of the population by the end of 2021. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT RUNGROJ YONGRIT/ (ANSA).