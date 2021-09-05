L'attrice belga Cecile de France al Festival di Venezia
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
i più letti
ROMA
05 Settembre 2021
ROMA, 05 SET - Belgian actress Cecile de France arrives for the premiere of 'Illusions Perdues' during the 78th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 05 September 2021. The movie is presented in Official competition 'Venezia 78'at the festival running from 01 to 11 September. ANSA/CLAUDIO ONORATI (ANSA).
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su