Proteste al confine tra Israele e Striscia di Gaza
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
i più letti
ROMA
01 Settembre 2021
ROMA, 01 SET - epaselect epa09439353 A Palestinian protester boy holds up his slingshot during a demonstration along the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel, in the east of Al Bureije refugee camp central Gaza Strip on, 31 August 2021. Three Palestinian protesters youths were injured during the night protest in the east Gaza Strip. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER (ANSA).
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su