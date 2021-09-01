Controlli ai passeggeri alla stazione Tiburtina di Roma

ROMA, 01 SET - epa09440813 Passegngers show their Green Pass ahead their departure at the Tiburtina station, Rome, Italy, 01 September 2021. The Italian government's COVID-19 Green Pass vaccine passport became compulsory for travel on long-distance trains, buses and domestic airplanes on 01 September, amid an alert for announced protests by anti-vaxxers. Police heightened security at train stations overnight against the anti-vaxxers, who have threatened to block trains on 01 September afternoon. EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI (ANSA).