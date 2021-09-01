Penelope Cruz al Festival del Cinema di Venezia

ROMA, 01 SET - epa09440392 Spanish actress Penelope Cruz poses at a photocall for 'Madres Paralelas' during the 78th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 01 September 2021. The movie is presented in the Official competition 'Venezia 78' at the festival which is running from 01 to 11 September. EPA/CLAUDIO ONORATI (ANSA).