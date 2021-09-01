Mercoledì 01 Settembre 2021 | 17:46

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROMA
Un gruppo di miliziani talebani

Un gruppo di miliziani talebani

 
ROMA
La benedizione di Papa Francesco

La benedizione di Papa Francesco

 
ROMA
In fila alla Stazione Centrale di Napoli per i tamponi

In fila alla Stazione Centrale di Napoli per i tamponi

 
ROMA
Penelope Cruz al Festival del Cinema di Venezia

Penelope Cruz al Festival del Cinema di Venezia

 
ROMA
L'arrivo di Roberto Benigni al Lido per il Festival

L'arrivo di Roberto Benigni al Lido per il Festival

 
I danni causati dal passaggio dell'uragano Ida in Louisiana

I danni causati dal passaggio dell'uragano Ida in Louisiana

 
Toni Servillo a Venezia per il Festival del Cinema

Toni Servillo a Venezia per il Festival del Cinema

 
Protesta ambientalista a Parliament Square, a Londra

Protesta ambientalista a Parliament Square, a Londra

 
Una manifestazione contro la violenza sulle donne in India

Una manifestazione contro la violenza sulle donne in India

 
ROMA
Il cancelliere austriaco Sebastian Kurz

Il cancelliere austriaco Sebastian Kurz

 
Il regista Andrea Segre al Festival di Venezia

Il regista Andrea Segre al Festival di Venezia

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

I 20 paesi più belli d'Italia 2020, nella classifica Ceglie Messapica e Irsina

I 20 paesi più belli d'Italia 2020, nella classifica Ceglie Messapica e Irsina

Bari, si sfonda il lucernario: 16enne precipita dal nono piano e perde la vita

Bari, si sfonda il lucernario: 16enne precipita dal nono piano e perde la vita

ROMA

Penelope Cruz al Festival del Cinema di Venezia

Penelope Cruz al Festival del Cinema di Venezia

ROMA, 01 SET - epa09440392 Spanish actress Penelope Cruz poses at a photocall for 'Madres Paralelas' during the 78th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 01 September 2021. The movie is presented in the Official competition 'Venezia 78' at the festival which is running from 01 to 11 September. EPA/CLAUDIO ONORATI (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it