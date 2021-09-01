Un gruppo di miliziani talebani

ROMA, 01 SET - epa09440632 Taliban forces rally to celebrate the withdrawal of US forces in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 01 September 2021. The Taliban called for support from the international community to revive an economy battered by two decades of conflict and heavily dependent on foreign aid. chief Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said one of the main objectives after the Taliban's 'victory' is the reconstruction of the country and assured that the international community must trust that the aid to Afghanistan under the Taliban will be directed through 'proper channels'. EPA/STRINGER (ANSA).