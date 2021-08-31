Giappone: La stilista Lim Asafuji alla Tokyo Fashion Week

ROMA, 31 AGO - epa09437985 Designer Lim Asafuji (C) and dancers greet the audience after the presentation of the Spring/Summer 2022 collection for the label 'pays des fees' during the Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan, 31 August 2021. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2022 collections runs from 30 August to 04 September 2021. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON (ANSA).