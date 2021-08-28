In Ungheria acrobazie aeree

ROMA, 28 AGO - epa09434089 Jets of the Saudi Hawks group of Saudi Arabia's Royal Air Force fly in formation during the International Air Show and Military Display at the air base of the Hungarian air force in Kecskemet, Hungary, 28 August 2021, the first day of the two-day show. Besides the Hungarian military around a dozen nations participate in the air show. EPA/SANDOR UJVARI HUNGARY OUT (ANSA).