GB,effetto Brexit: pochi camionisti,supermercati senza merci

ROMA, 26 AGO - epa09430566 Bare shelves at a supermarket in central London, Britain, 26 August 2021. The shortage of lorry drivers has left supermarkets and restaurants short of produce across the UK. Nando's and McDonald's has been hit by supply chains in recent days. Brexit and the Covid pandemic has meant there aren't enough lorry drivers to meet the demand. EPA/ANDY RAIN (ANSA).