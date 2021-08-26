Afghanistan:l'esplosione all'aeroporto Hamid Karzai di Kabul

ROMA, 26 AGO - epa09430529 Smoke billows from the airport area after a blast outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 26 August 2021. At least 13 people including children were killed in a blast outside the airport on 26 August. The blast occurred outside the Abbey Gate and follows recent security warnings of attacks ahead of the 31 August deadline for US troops withdrawal. EPA/AKHTER GULFAM (ANSA).