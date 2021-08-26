Calcutta: 111° anniversario della nascita di Madre Teresa

ROMA, 26 AGO - epaselect epa09429765 Nuns take part in a mass prayer at Mother House on Mother Teresa's 111th birth anniversary in Kolkata, India, 26 August 2021. Mother Teresa was born Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu on 26 August 1910 in Skopje, Macedonia. She began her missionary work with the poor in Kolkata in 1948, and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979. Mother Teresa was canonization as a saint by Pope Francis in 2016. EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY (ANSA).