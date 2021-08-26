Misure anti covid al liceo Giulio Cesare a Roma
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
i più letti
ROMA
26 Agosto 2021
ROMA, 26 AGO - epa09430336 A staff member measures distance between tables for safety reasons due to the coronavirus, inside the Giulio Cesare high school in Rome, Italy, 26 August 2021. There has been a sharp rise in the number of teachers and other school staff who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, Italian Education Minister Patrizio Bianchi said Thursday, adding that the vaccinated, with their Green Pass vaccine passports, would be allowed to teach while the unvaccinated would be suspended. EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su