Un aereo della Corea del Sud per l'evacuazione degli afghani

ROMA, 26 AGO - epa09429824 People look on as a A KC-330 tanker transport aircraft carrying a total of 378 Afghans lands at Incheon airport, west of Seoul, South Korea, 26 August 2021, as part of Seoul's efforts to evacuate local co-workers of the country's embassy and other facilities in the war-torn nation along with their family members following the Taliban's takeover. EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT (ANSA).