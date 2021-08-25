Comincia la vendemmia in un vigneto a La Rioja, in Spagna

ROMA, 25 AGO - epa09428864 Grape harvest at vineyard at in Aldeanueva de Ebro, La Rioja, Spain, 25 August 2021. La Rioja Qualified Designation of Origin wine has started this year's harvest with positive prospects of fine quality and an expected 400 million kilograms of grapes. EPA/RAQUEL MANZANARES RAQUEL MANZANARES/ (ANSA).