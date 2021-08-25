Covid: un uomo si vaccina a Banda Aceh, in Indonesia

ROMA, 25 AGO - epa09428365 A health care worker injects a man with a dose of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine during a COVID-19 vaccination drive for local people in Banda Aceh, Aceh, Indonesia, 25 August 2021. Indonesia has recorded over 3,990,000 coronavirus (COVID-19 disease) cases with more than 127,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK (ANSA).