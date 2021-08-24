In Sri Lanka arriva il vaccino anche per i senzatetto

ROMA, 24 AGO - epa09427219 A man receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a temporary vaccine center in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 24 August 2021. Sri Lanka police and health workers conducted a COVID-19 vaccination drive in Colombo for homeless and underprivileged people. The Sri Lankan government has imposed a nationwide lockdown until 30 August 2021 as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19. According to the Health Authorities of Sri Lanka, over 4,000 cases were reported in the country on 23 August, the highest number in a single day. EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE (ANSA).