Martedì 24 Agosto 2021 | 16:29

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Manifestazioni di Extinction Rebellion nel centro di Londra

ROMA
In Sri Lanka arriva il vaccino anche per i senzatetto

Crolla palazzina a Torino, morto un bimbo di quattro anni

ROMA
Elmi, Perissi e Vaudetti ai funerali di Nicoletta Orsomando

ROMA
Protesta sul cambiamento climatico a Londra

ROMA
Camera ardente Gino Strada a Milano

Insegnanti chiedono la riapertura delle scuole in Pakistan

Operazioni di evacuazione all'aeroporto di Kabul

Primo giorno di scuola per gli studenti olandesi

Disagi in stazione per lo sciopero dei macchinisti a Berlino

Raccolta beni di prima necessità per gli afghani a Torino

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

i più letti

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria cancella il porto turistico: pontile vola in mare aperto

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

L'attentato a Tremiti nel 1987 il racconto inedito del «farista»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

ROMA

In Sri Lanka arriva il vaccino anche per i senzatetto

ROMA, 24 AGO - epa09427219 A man receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a temporary vaccine center in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 24 August 2021. Sri Lanka police and health workers conducted a COVID-19 vaccination drive in Colombo for homeless and underprivileged people. The Sri Lankan government has imposed a nationwide lockdown until 30 August 2021 as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19. According to the Health Authorities of Sri Lanka, over 4,000 cases were reported in the country on 23 August, the highest number in a single day. EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE (ANSA).

