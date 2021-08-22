USA: il reverendo Jesse Jackson in ospedale per COVID-19

ROMA, 22 AGO - epa09424227 (FILE) - The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a press conference in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, USA, 27 August 2020 (reissued 22 August 2021). According to a statement issued by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition on 21 August 2021, Jesse Jackson Sr. and his wife Jaqueline tested positive for COVID-19, and were subsequently hospitalized. EPA/MATT MARTON (ANSA).