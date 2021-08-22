Domenica 22 Agosto 2021 | 17:31

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROMA
Il primo ministro israeliano Naftali Bennett

Il primo ministro israeliano Naftali Bennett

 
ROMA
Sfilata a Cali in Colombia per lo stilista Alex Asprilla

Sfilata a Cali in Colombia per lo stilista Alex Asprilla

 
ROMA
USA: il reverendo Jesse Jackson in ospedale per COVID-19

USA: il reverendo Jesse Jackson in ospedale per COVID-19

 
ROMA
Una modella indossa una creazione del designer Alex Asprilla

Una modella indossa una creazione del designer Alex Asprilla

 
ROMA
Londra, marcia 'Stop killing afghans'

Londra, marcia 'Stop killing afghans'

 
ROMA
Polonia, filo spinato al confine con la Bielorussia

Polonia, filo spinato al confine con la Bielorussia

 
ROMA
Turchia, fiamme sull'isola Heybeliada

Turchia, fiamme sull'isola Heybeliada

 
ROMA
Estate: Assoturismo, 35 mln pernottamenti stranieri

Estate: Assoturismo, 35 mln pernottamenti stranieri

 
Gino Strada: già 300 persone in coda per camera ardente

Gino Strada: già 300 persone in coda per camera ardente

 
Spagna, Sanchez e von der Leyen visitano Torrejon center

Spagna, Sanchez e von der Leyen visitano Torrejon center

 
Opening ceremony of New National Gallery in Berlin

Opening ceremony of New National Gallery in Berlin

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

Putin, 'Afghanistan è lezione, non si esporta democrazia'

Putin, 'Afghanistan è lezione, non si esporta democrazia'

Cesena, pugliese ammazza la sua ex poi si uccide nel duomo Sette ore di mediazione inutile

Cesena, pugliese
ammazza la sua ex
poi si uccide nel duomo
Sette ore di mediazione inutile

ROMA

USA: il reverendo Jesse Jackson in ospedale per COVID-19

USA: il reverendo Jesse Jackson in ospedale per COVID-19

ROMA, 22 AGO - epa09424227 (FILE) - The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a press conference in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, USA, 27 August 2020 (reissued 22 August 2021). According to a statement issued by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition on 21 August 2021, Jesse Jackson Sr. and his wife Jaqueline tested positive for COVID-19, and were subsequently hospitalized. EPA/MATT MARTON (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it