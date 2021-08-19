Natalia Gavrilita, primo ministro della Moldavia
ROMA
19 Agosto 2021
ROMA, 19 AGO - epa09420538 Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita speaks during a briefing after the government meeting in the Government building in Chisinau, Moldova, 19 August 2021. Gavrilita spoke about changes in the Justice System and General Prosecutor, Health System enforcement to combat the spread of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, and in the national infrastructure development. EPA/DUMITRU DORU (ANSA).
