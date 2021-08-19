Bangalore, India: fila per la vaccinazione anti covid

ROMA, 19 AGO - epa09420396 People stand in a queue to receive a shot of the vaccine against COVID-19 during a vaccination drive, in Bangalore, India, 19 August 2021. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) launched a 'Doctors at your doorsteps' campaign to provide medical assistance and determine the number of people with COVID-19 symptoms. According to Revenue Minister R.Ashok, who launched the initiative, all 198 wards in Bangalore will be covered in a month. EPA/JAGADEESH NV (ANSA).