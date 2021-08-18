Proteste contro il presidente Jair Bolsonaro a Brasilia
ROMA, 18 AGO - epa09419201 Protesters participate in a march against the Government of President Jair Bolsonaro, in Brasilia, Brazil, 18 August 2021. The protesters called for the resignation of President Bolsonaro, criticized his administrative reforms and called on the Brazilians to a general strike. EPA/Joedson Alves (ANSA).
