Test rapidi ai bambini allo zoo biblico di Gerusalemme

ROMA, 18 AGO - epa09419030 An Israeli nurse takes a rapid 15 minutes (Antigen) COVID-19 samples from a child at the entrance to the biblical zoo in Jerusalem, Israel, 18 August 2021. Israel start it's national rapid tests campaign to kids from 3 to 12 years old in order to maintain normal routine life in crowded places. EPA/ABIR SULTAN (ANSA).