Terremoto Haiti, molti si rifugiano a Stadio Les Cayes

ROMA, 18 AGO - epaselect epa09418466 A person sleeps in the stands of the Gabion Stadium where a camp was installed, after hundreds of Haitians lost their homes due to the earthquake last Saturday, in Les Cayes, Haiti, 17 August 2021. The 7.2 magnitude earthquake that occurred on 14 August in southwestern Haiti caused at least 1,941 deaths and 9,900 injuries, according to the latest official balance released this Tuesday. EPA/Orlando Barria Orlando Barria/ (ANSA).