Guerriglieri talebani pattugliano Kabul

ROMA, 18 AGO - epa09417720 Taliban fighters patrol in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 17 August 2021. Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar, on 16 August, declared victory and an end to the decades-long war in Afghanistan, a day after the insurgents entered Kabul to take control of the country. Baradar, who heads the Taliban political office in Qatar, released a short video message after President Ashraf Ghani fled and conceded that the insurgents had won the 20-year war. EPA/STRINGER STRINGER / STR/ (ANSA).