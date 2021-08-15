Domenica 15 Agosto 2021 | 20:17

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROMA
Afghanistan, frontiera Pakistan riapre, presa d'assalto

Afghanistan, frontiera Pakistan riapre, presa d'assalto

 
ROMA
Whirlpool: Napoli, Ferragosto in fabbrica per gli operai

Whirlpool: Napoli, Ferragosto in fabbrica per gli operai

 
ROMA
Bono Vox firma autografi al Sarajevo Film Festival

Bono Vox firma autografi al Sarajevo Film Festival

 
ROMA
Morto a 85 anni l'attore Gianfranco D'Angelo

Morto a 85 anni l'attore Gianfranco D'Angelo

 
ROMA
Picnic ferragostano per una coppia romana

Picnic ferragostano per una coppia romana

 
ROMA
Saskia Rosendahl Pardo Locarno per migliore interpretazione

Saskia Rosendahl Pardo Locarno per migliore interpretazione

 
ROMA
A Brescia si cerca refrigerio dalla calura alle fontanelle

A Brescia si cerca refrigerio dalla calura alle fontanelle

 
ROMA
Artisti a Damasco contro l'usanza dei matrimoni precoci

Artisti a Damasco contro l'usanza dei matrimoni precoci

 
ROMA
Il 'No' degli ucraini alla dottrina Ue sul Donbas

Il 'No' degli ucraini alla dottrina Ue sul Donbas

 
ROMA
Caldo asfissiante a Cordoba, in Andalusia

Caldo asfissiante a Cordoba, in Andalusia

 
ROMA
A Peshawar la giornata dell'Indipendenza del Pakistan

A Peshawar la giornata dell'Indipendenza del Pakistan

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Trovato morto a Taranto body builder: un malore? Passione nata a 16 anni

Trovato morto a Taranto
body builder: un malore?
Passione nata a 16 anni

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Morta Teresa Strada, di Emergency

Morta Teresa Strada, di Emergency

Bocelli canta «Hallelujah» con la figlia Virginia nel teatro regio di Parma

Bocelli canta «Hallelujah» con la figlia Virginia nel teatro regio di Parma Video

ROMA

Afghanistan, frontiera Pakistan riapre, presa d'assalto

Afghanistan, frontiera Pakistan riapre, presa d'assalto

ROMA, 15 AGO - epa09415223 People arrive to go through checking as they prepare to cross into Afghanistan, at Chaman, Pakistan, 15 August 2021. Pakistani authorities reopened the border with Afghanistan on 13 August after several days of its closure. Taliban's shadow governor for Kandahar province had on 05 August issued a statement that announced the closing down of the border with Pakistan at Chaman, and said Islamabad should relax rules for crossing the frontier. EPA/AKHTER GULFAM AKHTER GULFAM/ (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it