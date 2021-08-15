Bono Vox firma autografi al Sarajevo Film Festival

ROMA, 15 AGO - epa09415375 Bono Vox (L), frontman of Irish band U2, signs autographs at the 27th Sarajevo Film Festival, in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 15 August 2021. At the festival, which lasts from August 13 to 20, 2021, a total of 48 films will compete for the Heart of Sarajevo Awards. EPA/FEHIM DEMIR FEHIM DEMIR/ (ANSA).