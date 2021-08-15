Whirlpool: Napoli, Ferragosto in fabbrica per gli operai

ROMA, 15 AGO - Whirlpool workers spend Ferragosto, an Italian public holiday celebrated on 15 August every year, coinciding with the major Catholic feast of the Assumption of Mary, inside the factory, in Naples, southern Italy, 15 August 2021. Last month the company started the layoffs of 340 workers of its Naples plant. ANSA/ CESARE ABBATE CESARE ABBATE/ (ANSA).