Picnic ferragostano per una coppia romana

Morto a 85 anni l'attore Gianfranco D'Angelo
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
i più letti
ROMA
15 Agosto 2021
ROMA, 15 AGO - Tourists and residents are seen in downton Rome, Italy, during Ferragosto, 15 August 2021. Ferragosto is an Italian public holiday celebrated on 15 August every year, coinciding with the major Catholic feast of the Assumption of Mary. It marks the peak of the summer vacation period. ANSA/ MASSIMO PERCOSSI ANSA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI/ (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su