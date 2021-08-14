Saskia Rosendahl Pardo Locarno per migliore interpretazione

ROMA, 14 AGO - epa09413636 German actress Saskia Rosendahl poses with the Pardo award for Best Actress of the Concorso Cineastri del presente she received for the film 'Niemand ist bei den Kaelbern' (lit. No one is with the calves) during a photocall at the 74th Locarno International Film Festival, in Locarno, Switzerland, 14 August 2021. The Festival del film Locarno runs from 04 to 14 August 2021. EPA/URS FLUEELER (ANSA).