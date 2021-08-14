Il 'No' degli ucraini alla dottrina Ue sul Donbas

ROMA, 14 AGO - Ukrainians burn flares and smoke grenades during a rally with the slogan 'No to capitulation!' near President Volodymyr Zelensky's home in Kiev, Ukraine, 14 August 2021 prior to his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on 22 August in Kiev and President Zelensky visit to the US at the end of August. Activists of different Nationalist movements gathered to remind Ukrainian authorities about the unacceptability of implementation the so-called 'Steinmeier formula' for a peace settlement in Donbas and delivery of water to the Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO (ANSA).