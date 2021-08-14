Artisti a Damasco contro l'usanza dei matrimoni precoci

ROMA, 14 AGO - epa09413720 Syrian artists work on a mural in al-Qalamoun area in the countryside of Damascus, Syria, 14 August 2021. An event that is organized by the Mouj Development Foundation, in cooperation with the Syrian Ministry of Education called 'we are still young +18' project, in which the mural comes within it, and uses art to address the issue of early marriage, which is still widespread in some Syrian societies, and the war, displacement and asylum that have increased it significantly. According to United Nations statistics, early marriage in Syria rose to 46 percent, up from 13 percent before the outbreak of war in 2011. Each artist expresses the danger of early marriage with his brushes, colors and sculptures. EPA/YOUSSEF BADAWI (ANSA).