ROMA
Saskia Rosendahl Pardo Locarno per migliore interpretazione

ROMA
A Brescia si cerca refrigerio dalla calura alle fontanelle

ROMA
Artisti a Damasco contro l'usanza dei matrimoni precoci

ROMA
Il 'No' degli ucraini alla dottrina Ue sul Donbas

ROMA
Caldo asfissiante a Cordoba, in Andalusia

ROMA
A Peshawar la giornata dell'Indipendenza del Pakistan

Preparativi per il Giorno dell'Indipendenza del Pakistan

Celebrazioni nel 95mo anniversario della nascita di Castro

Pakistan si prepara a celebrare Giorno dell'Indipendenza

India: preparativi per Giorno dell'Indipendenza

In Corea i festeggiamenti dell'indipendenza dal Giappone

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

ROMA

Artisti a Damasco contro l'usanza dei matrimoni precoci

Artisti a Damasco contro l'usanza dei matrimoni precoci

ROMA, 14 AGO - epa09413720 Syrian artists work on a mural in al-Qalamoun area in the countryside of Damascus, Syria, 14 August 2021. An event that is organized by the Mouj Development Foundation, in cooperation with the Syrian Ministry of Education called 'we are still young +18' project, in which the mural comes within it, and uses art to address the issue of early marriage, which is still widespread in some Syrian societies, and the war, displacement and asylum that have increased it significantly. According to United Nations statistics, early marriage in Syria rose to 46 percent, up from 13 percent before the outbreak of war in 2011. Each artist expresses the danger of early marriage with his brushes, colors and sculptures. EPA/YOUSSEF BADAWI (ANSA).

