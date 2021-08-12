Musica: morto il maestro Gianluigi Gelmetti
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
i più letti
ROMA
12 Agosto 2021
ROMA, 12 AGO - epa09410774 (FILE) - Italian conductor and composer Gianluigi Gelmetti, the Artistic and Music Director of the Orchestre Philharmonique de Monte-Carlo, performs on the stage of Romanian Athenaeum Hall in Bucharest, Romania, 15 September 2015 (reissued 12 August 2021). According to ANSA, Gianluigi Gelmetti has died aged 75 on 11 August 2021. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT *** Local Caption *** 52211834 (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su