Musica: morto il maestro Gianluigi Gelmetti

ROMA, 12 AGO - epa09410774 (FILE) - Italian conductor and composer Gianluigi Gelmetti, the Artistic and Music Director of the Orchestre Philharmonique de Monte-Carlo, performs on the stage of Romanian Athenaeum Hall in Bucharest, Romania, 15 September 2015 (reissued 12 August 2021). According to ANSA, Gianluigi Gelmetti has died aged 75 on 11 August 2021. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT *** Local Caption *** 52211834 (ANSA).