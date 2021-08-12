Afghanistan: talebani prendono Ghazni, 150 km da Kabul

ROMA, 12 AGO - epa09410788 Taliban militants patrol after taking control of the Governor's house and Ghazni city, in Afghanistan, 12 August 2021. Taliban fighters on 12 August captured the strategic Ghazni province that connects the capital Kabul to other southern Afghan regions, officials and the insurgents said. The region became the 10th province to fall to the insurgents in a week in their major offensive toward Kabul after the United States-led foreign troops withdrew from the war-ravaged country. EPA/NAWID TANHA (ANSA).