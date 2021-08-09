Uomo attende riapertura frontiera Afghanistan-Pakistan

ROMA, 09 AGO - epa09407032 A man stranded at the Pakistani-Afghan border waits for its reopening after it was closed by the Taliban who have taken over the control of the Afghan side of the border at Chaman, Pakistan, 09 August 2021. Taliban's shadow governor for Kandahar province on 05 August issued a statement that announced the closing down of the border with Pakistan at Chaman, and said Islamabad should relax rules for crossing the frontier. EPA/AKHTER GULFAM (ANSA).