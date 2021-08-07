Sabato 07 Agosto 2021 | 20:57

ROMA
Le proteste contro il Green pass a Milano

ROMA
Covid: a Torino in coda per tampone rapido

ROMA
Continua la lotta per sconfiggere gli incendi in Grecia

ROMA
Vaccinazioni in Bangladesh

ROMA
Proteste contro il governo a Bangkok

ROMA
Giuseppe Conte eletto presidente M5s

ROMA
Proteste a Parigi contro il Green pass

ROMA
Grecia: incendi devastanti nei dintorni di Atene

ROMA
Afghanistan: ex capo mujaheddin illustra situazione a Herat

ROMA
Covid: nuova ondata di casi in Cina

ROMA
Gkn: lavoratori manifestano fuori prefettura Firenze

ROMA

ROMA, 07 AGO - Demonstrators during a protest against the "Green Pass" vaccine passport in the centre of Milan, Italy, 07 August 2021. New rules kick in on Friday making it obligatory to have the Green Pass to access cinemas, museums, theaters and swimming pools in Italy, as well as to eat indoors in bars and restaurants. Furthermore, Premier Mario Draghi's cabinet on Thursday approved measures that will further expand the scope of the Green Pass, making it obligatory for long-distance travel on trains, buses, ferries and flights within Italy from September and making it mandatory for school and university staff as well as for college students. The Italian Green Pass certifies that a person is vaccinated for COVID-19, has recovered from the Coronavirus or has tested negative in the last 48 hours. Milan 7 August 2021. ANSA/MATTEO BAZZI (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
