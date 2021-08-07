Proteste a Parigi contro il Green pass

ROMA, 07 AGO - epa09403757 Protesters surrounded by anti-riot forces march during a demonstration against the COVID-19 health pass which grants vaccinated individuals greater ease of access to venues in France, in Paris, France, 07 August 2021. The national enforcement of the 'Health Pass' is expected on 09 August after French Constitutional Council has confirmed the government's law which extend the use of its Vaccinal Passeport (a QR code which proves the bearer has received full vaccination, or been tested negative for Covid in the last 72 hours) to cultural place, transport, restaurants among other places. EPA/IAN LANGSDON (ANSA).