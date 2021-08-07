Proteste contro il governo a Bangkok

ROMA, 07 AGO - epa09403430 Anti-government protesters react as police fire tear gas at the during a march on the road to prime minister's house in Bangkok, Thailand, 07 August 2021. Hundreds of demonstrators took part a protest of the government at the Democracy Monument and the machine moved to near the prime minister's house area, for to press their demands for resignation of the Thai prime minister, under the declaration of an emergency situation to control the disease amid a surge of COVID-19 cases. EPA/NARONG SANGNAK (ANSA).