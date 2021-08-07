Vaccinazioni in Bangladesh

ROMA, 07 AGO - epa09403189 A woman receives a dose of the Sinopharm COVID19 vaccine during a vaccination campaign at the Keraniganj Upazila at makeshift vaccine center on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, 07 August 2021. According to the Bangladesh Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) the nationwide mass vaccination program starts of its vaccination drive aimed at injecting 3.5 million people in six days. Bangladesh has recorded nearly 1.31 million coronavirus infections and 21,638 fatalities since the pandemic began. EPA/MONIRUL ALAM (ANSA).