Continua la lotta per sconfiggere gli incendi in Grecia

ROMA, 07 AGO - epa09403609 A Chinook helicopter douses a wildfire in Malakassa area, near Athens, Greece, 07 August 2021. Substantial firefighting forces are still battling against fire rekindlings in northern Attica on Saturday, according to the Fire Brigade. Although a major fire front as well as separate smaller fronts burnt through several areas in northern Attica overnight, the situation is thought to have improved. There is, however, concern as winds are expected to pick up pace later in the day. EPA/ALEXANDER BELTES (ANSA).