Covid: a Cuba somministrato Abdala, vaccino nazionale

ROMA, 02 AGO - epa09388666 A woman gets ready to be vaccinated against covid-19, with the Cuban vaccine Abdala, in Havana, Cuba, 02 August 2021. Cuba confirmed this 02 August 9,279 new positive cases of covid-19 for a total of 403,622 infections since March 2020, when the first diagnoses were detected in the country. EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa (ANSA).