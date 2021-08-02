Lunedì 02 Agosto 2021 | 21:21

ROMA
Covid: a Cuba somministrato Abdala, vaccino nazionale

Berlino,proteste non autorizzate contro le misure anti-Covid

La Camera esulta per la vittoria degli atleti italiani

Atene, una donna si protegge dal sole con un volantino

ROMA
Maltempo a Dhaka

ROMA
Un incendio boschivo in Turchia

ROMA
Un posto di blocco a Herat

ROMA
Un mercato di Karachi chiuso per lockdown

ROMA
Tamponi a Brisbane

ROMA
Il premier britannico Johnson al Global Education Summit

ROMA
Vaccinazioni ai broker della Borsa di Karachi in Pakistan

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

LecceIl caso
Lecce, pregiudicato trovato morto per strada: abitava in alloggio parrocchia

PotenzaLa curiosità
È nel Potentino il ponte tibetano più lungo del mondo

MateraEditoria
Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno, il sindaco di Matera: «Salvaguardare la testata e i lavoratori»

TarantoEditoria
Gazzetta Mezzogiorno, sindaco Taranto: «È una scomparsa inaccettabile»

BariIl caso
Gravina, rogo minaccia ancora bosco Difesa Grande: fiamme riprendono vigore dopo 2 giorni

Homeeditoria
Gazzetta, Rossi: «Le ragioni di questo sostegno anche dinanzi al governo Draghi»

Foggianel foggiano
I carabinieri salvato il gatto dal fuoco

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

Puglia, autovelox nella settimana dal 2 al 7 agosto

Da domani la Gazzetta si ferma

Gazzetta: sacrifici e sofferenze, tre anni tra sequestri e fallimenti

Estate rovente in Puglia, tutti in fuga dalla città: traffico intenso sulle strade per il mare

ROMA

Covid: a Cuba somministrato Abdala, vaccino nazionale

ROMA, 02 AGO - epa09388666 A woman gets ready to be vaccinated against covid-19, with the Cuban vaccine Abdala, in Havana, Cuba, 02 August 2021. Cuba confirmed this 02 August 9,279 new positive cases of covid-19 for a total of 403,622 infections since March 2020, when the first diagnoses were detected in the country. EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa (ANSA).

