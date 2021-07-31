Un incendio boschivo in Turchia

ROMA, 31 LUG - epa09382355 Firefighters try put out a wildfire burning at a rural area of Marmaris district of Mugla, Turkey, 31 July 2021. According to a statement by the Turkish government's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) released on 30 July 2021, at least three people lost their lives and some 271 others were affected by blazes that swept through the country's southern coast. EPA/ERDEM SAHIN ERDEM SAHIN/ (ANSA).