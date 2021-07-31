Un posto di blocco a Herat

ROMA, 31 LUG - epa09381762 Afghan security officials stand guard at a roadside check point in Herat, Afghanistan, 31 July 2021. The United Nations office in Afghanistan's western Herat province was attacked by "anti-government elements" on 30 July, who killed one Afghan security guard while many officials have been injured, the organization reported. The area where the UN compound is situated in Herat witnessed intense fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security forces on 30 July. EPA/JALIL REZAYEE JALIL REZAYEE/ (ANSA).