ROMA, 31 LUG - epa09381906 A view of a closed market during partial lockdown after new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Karachi, Pakistan, 31 July 2021. The Sindh government has decided to impose a lockdown in the province till 08 August to stem the widespread of the COVID-19 disease. EPA/REHAN KHAN REHAN KHAN/ (ANSA).